UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

GBCI stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

