UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $27.00 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

