UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,714 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,498,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $54.68.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.