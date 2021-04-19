UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

