UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,333 shares of company stock worth $3,365,813 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,978.02 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

