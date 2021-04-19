UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of NewMarket worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NewMarket by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 497.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $387.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $332.45 and a 1-year high of $458.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.50.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.