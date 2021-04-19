UBS Group Upgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $101.42 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

