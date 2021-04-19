Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

