Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $132.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,704 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,671. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

