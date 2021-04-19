UMB Bank N A MO Buys 10,781 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.