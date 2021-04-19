UMB Bank N A MO Buys 2,733 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.