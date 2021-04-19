UMB Bank N A MO Sells 338 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $287.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.41 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

