Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $14.24 on Monday. Umicore has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

