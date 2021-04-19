Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

