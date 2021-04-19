United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.02. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of United-Guardian worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

