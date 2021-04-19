United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €36.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.07 ($47.14).

UTDI opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.60.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

