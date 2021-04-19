United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €36.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.07 ($47.14).

UTDI opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.60.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

