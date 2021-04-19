UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

Shares of UNH opened at $391.01 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.25 and a one year high of $393.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.73. The stock has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

