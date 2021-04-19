UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $418.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $418.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.77.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.25 and a 1 year high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

