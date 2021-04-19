Unitrade Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00665995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00087493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038868 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

