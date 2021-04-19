Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.38, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

