USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006048 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018488 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.