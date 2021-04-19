Vai (VAI) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $183.27 million and $24.87 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00685062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.50 or 1.00148234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.00870823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 198,010,161 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

