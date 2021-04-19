Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $382.32. The company had a trading volume of 189,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,913. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $384.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

