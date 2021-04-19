Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 5,964 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.31. 60,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,918. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

