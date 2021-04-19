Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 5,451 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. 9,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

