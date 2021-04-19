VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166,026 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $728,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

