VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Position Increased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $252.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.07. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $122.78 and a 12-month high of $258.59.

