Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 178,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.