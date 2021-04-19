Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 11.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $65,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 330,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.