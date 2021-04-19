Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $386.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.03 and its 200-day moving average is $346.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $220.85 and a 52-week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

