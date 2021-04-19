Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is NEXT Financial Group Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.1% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.15. 74,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.