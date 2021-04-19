Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.18. 72,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,715. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

