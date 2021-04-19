VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275,054 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

