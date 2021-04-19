Veriti Management LLC Acquires 433 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $80.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.