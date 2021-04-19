Veriti Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,489,000 after buying an additional 116,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $291.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $295.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

