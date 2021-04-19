Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Luminex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX opened at $36.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.