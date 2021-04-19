Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

