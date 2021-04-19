ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,161 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of VIAC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 906,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,753,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.