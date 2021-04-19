Vidulum (VDL) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Vidulum has a market cap of $490,934.39 and approximately $3,545.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

