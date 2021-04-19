ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.21. 9,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,007,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $662.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

