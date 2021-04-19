Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML stock opened at $637.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $653.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.46 and its 200 day moving average is $496.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

