Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $19.24 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

