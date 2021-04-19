Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 672 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $530.52 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.62 and a 12 month high of $534.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average is $462.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.62.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

