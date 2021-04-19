Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

