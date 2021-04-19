Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $276.04 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day moving average is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

