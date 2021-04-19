Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

