Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Vista Gold worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGZ stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Vista Gold Corp. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Vista Gold Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

