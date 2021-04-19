Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $49.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 12,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,288,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

