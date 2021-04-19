Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $49.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 12,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,288,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.
In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
