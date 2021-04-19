Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. 4,248,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,411. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.20.

Get Vistra alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.