VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $160.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $164.10 on Thursday. VMware has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $165.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,792. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

