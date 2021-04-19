VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $160.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.58.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $164.10 on Thursday. VMware has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $165.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,792. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.